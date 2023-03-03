Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after buying an additional 250,341 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

