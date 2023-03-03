Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 1,509 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 200.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pool by 388.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 501.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $352.80 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

