Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

