Erika T. Davis Buys 2,950 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WSC opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
