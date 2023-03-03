Erika T. Davis Buys 2,950 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.