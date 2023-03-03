Eugene N. Burkholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

