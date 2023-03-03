EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $11.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Price Performance

About EVgo

EVGO opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. EVgo has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

