eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. eXp World has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,078,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

