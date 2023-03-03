FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $7.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FIGS shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 4,828,699 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $42,000.
FIGS Stock Up 3.3 %
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
