First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 479966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,849,642.30. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

