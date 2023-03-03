First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Raised by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

