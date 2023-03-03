First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $14.02 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

