Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Richard L. Sullivan Sells 1,734 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Floor & Decor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $104.83.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
