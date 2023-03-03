Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $160.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

FLGZY stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

