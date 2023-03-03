Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $160.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several brokerages have commented on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
FLGZY stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.
About Flughafen Zürich
Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flughafen Zürich (FLGZY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.