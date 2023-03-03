Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $27.00. Flywire shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 532,440 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $422,330.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $422,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 920,530 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,716 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Flywire by 12.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,227,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

