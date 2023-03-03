Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Trading 7% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $29.76. 449,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 484,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Franchise Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

