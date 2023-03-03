Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €32.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRE stock opened at €24.95 ($26.54) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($85.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.18.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

