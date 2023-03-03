Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FYBR stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after acquiring an additional 675,265 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

