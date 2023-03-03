Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.
Frontline Stock Performance
Shares of FRO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.
