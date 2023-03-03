fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

fuboTV Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

