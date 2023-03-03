fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.85.
fuboTV Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $356.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.45.
About fuboTV
fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.
