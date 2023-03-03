fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $356.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in fuboTV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in fuboTV by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in fuboTV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

