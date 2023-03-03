Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.92. 32,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 196,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.