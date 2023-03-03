Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.92. 32,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 196,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.