FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Increased by Analyst

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

