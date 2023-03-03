FY2022 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada Increased by Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.43.

TSE POW opened at C$36.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$39.71. The company has a market cap of C$22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 123.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

