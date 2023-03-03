Gary Morrison Sells 112,467 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSWGet Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($188,643.82).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSW opened at GBX 129 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.66. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.