Gary Morrison Sells 112,467 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($188,643.82).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSW opened at GBX 129 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.66. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.