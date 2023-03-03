Gary Weiss Purchases 25,000 Shares of Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Stock

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) insider Gary Weiss bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,750.00 ($34,966.22).

Estia Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

Estia Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Estia Health’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Estia Health Company Profile

Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

