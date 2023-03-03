General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $85.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

