George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,383.0 days.
George Weston Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $128.00 on Friday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WNGRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
