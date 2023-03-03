Georges Elhedery Sells 52,907 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53).
HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 619 ($7.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).
HSBC Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,489.80%.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
