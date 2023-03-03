Georges Elhedery Sells 52,907 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53).

HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 619 ($7.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,489.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.35) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.29) price objective on HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

