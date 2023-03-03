Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 282,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 271,867 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $34.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

