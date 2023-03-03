Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 485,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 175,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

