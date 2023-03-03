Glenn O’rourke Sells 949 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $79,032.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

