Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 465,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 22.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

