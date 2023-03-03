Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 431,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 487,901 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $760.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4,208.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 731,373 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

