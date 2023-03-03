Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Articles

