Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.08. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 578,764 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

