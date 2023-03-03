Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.08. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 578,764 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
