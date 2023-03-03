Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.27

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.27 and last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 10678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.46.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bill Hammond sold 1,400 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$30,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938,800 shares in the company, valued at C$20,428,288. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.