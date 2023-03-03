HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.87 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

