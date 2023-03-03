HC Wainwright Comments on Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.