HC Wainwright Comments on Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
