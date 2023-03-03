Head to Head Contrast: Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) vs. Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $1.30 billion 0.00 $122.20 million $0.21 N/A Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.85 billion 5.79 $322.60 million N/A N/A

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 9.44% 2.46% 1.46% Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Capstone Mining and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capstone Mining and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Capstone Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow. The Steam Specialties segment supplies engineered solutions for the design, maintenance and operation of efficient industrial and commercial steam systems. The Electric Thermal Solutions segment process heating and temperature management solutions, including industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing and component technologies. The Watson-Marlow segment provides peristaltic and selective niche pumps and systems, specializing not only in the design and manufacture of the most advanced pumps and tubing, but also in the application of those pumps to its customer’s processes. The company was founded on June 19, 1952 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

