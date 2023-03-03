Head to Head Review: Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -15.90% -275.19% -43.41% Sow Good -1,868.16% -82.47% -57.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.27 -$34.98 million N/A N/A Sow Good $90,000.00 215.56 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Real Good Food and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food.

Risk & Volatility

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Good Food and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

