HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $184.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

