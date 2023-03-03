Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $74.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.