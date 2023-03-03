Henrietta Baldock Purchases 936 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,891.47).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.19. The company has a market capitalization of £15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 751.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.79) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.04) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 331.29 ($4.00).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

