Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

