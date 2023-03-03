HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,810.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $3,535,781. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

