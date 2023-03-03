Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
Honda Motor Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
