Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also

