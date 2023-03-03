Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.