Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 238 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

