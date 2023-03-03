Horizon Investments LLC Buys 235 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $215.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

