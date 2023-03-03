Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $363.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.